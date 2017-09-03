Airport Day continues through smoke and haze

Grants Pass, Ore.- Over 1,000 people were at the Grants Pass airport on Saturday enjoying food and fly-bys as part of an annual airport day.
Unfortunately, smoke grounded all aircraft performances except for a few remote controlled planes.
Attendees made the most of it enjoying food, antique aircraft’s and learning more about the Josephine County airports.
“We want the community to understand that we have two very nice airports here in Josephine County and what these airports do for the people,” said Larry Graves, manager of the Josephine County airports.
The airport offers a variety of services including emergency medical flights and support for U.S. Forest Service and the National Guard.