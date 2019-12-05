Alleged sex abuser skips hearing

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Today a local man was arraigned in court after allegedly sexually abusing a child.
Scott Aaron Murphy refused to leave his cell for his arraignment in Grants Pass today.
The judge set Murphy’s bail at $1 million.
He was caught by police yesterday after a tip from the public about his location.
He was arrested on multiple sex abuse charges after police say they received video of Murphy sexually abusing a child.
