Annual “Frostbite Run” goes virtual and starts today

TALENT, Ore. — The annual “Frostbite Run” in Talent started Saturday.

The race normally is one day and includes between 200 and 300 people, but with COVID restrictions continuing, the race is virtual this time around.

The course starts at Talent Middle School and runners have the option for a 5k or 10k.

Runners are mostly from the Rogue Valley, but there is someone even in Ireland registered to run.

“It’s one of the largest ones that we do,” Race Director, Ken Heywood, said. “It’s the beginning of the year, everybody’s making their resolutions, getting out there and getting fit. You lose some of those fair-weather runners when it’s cold and wet, but for us hard-core runners, it doesn’t matter,” he added.

The cost is $10.

You have until the 30th to register and must submit your race time online by the 31st.

Register here

