Anvil Fire evacuation Levels being reduced

GOLD BEACH, Ore. – An announcement by the Curry County Sheriff’s Office stated that evacuation levels for the Anvil Fire are reduced effective 2:00pm on Monday, September 25th.

The area of Elk River Road from milepost 4 to the Butler Bar Campground will be reduced from Level III (Go Now) to Level II (Get Set). However, the Forest Service Road from Elk Fish Hatchery to Butler Bar Campground is still closed to the public.

The area from U. S. Highway 101 to milepost 4 on Elk River Road will be reduced from Level II to Level 1. However, Level II will remain in effect from the Edson Creek Campground to the Sixes River.

The release from Curry County Sheriff John Ward closes by saying that those who were in the closure areas can now return to their homes but reminds everyone to be prepared and stay informed.

