Seeking information on Bend Homicide Investigation with Klamath Falls connection

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Bend Police Department is seeking a potential witness in a homicide investigation, according to the Klamath Falls Police Department.

The homicide occurred in July, and the victim’s stolen Honda CR-V was found in Klamath Falls. In the course of the investigation Detectives obtained surveillance video of the suspect abandoning the vehicle on South 6th Street. The image above showing a male walking northwest on South 6th Street near Shasta Way was taken about that same time. The police department release calls attention to the distinctive footwear worn by this person.

Bend Police Detective TJ Knea would like to speak to this person as a potential witness. If you are the male in this picture, or know the potential witness pictured, please contact Detective Knea at 541-948-0980.

