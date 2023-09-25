Marsh Fire Update – September 25

CHILOQUI, Ore. – The Marsh Fire, which is currently burning on the Klamath Marsh National Wildlife Refuge, is about 3,000 acres and is 0% contained.

The update from the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership & Lakeview Interagency Fire Center says that multiple ground and air resources are on the scene. However, due to poor air quality, there has been limited use of air tankers and helicopters.

Fire Officials ask the public to avoid the fire area. That way fire suppression efforts can continue utiliziling available fire resources.

A fire camp has been set up at the Chiloquin Rodeo Grounds. Please be aware that there will be increase fire traffic on Military Crossing Road and Silver Lake Highway.

