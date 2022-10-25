Artist working on new murals along greenway in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore — A local artist aims to bring life to the greenway through her artwork.

Melissa Ghiglieri has been working on three separate pieces for a little more than three weeks. It’s located underneath the I-5 overpass near downtown Medford.

Ghiglieri said the city fielded requests to add to the existing murals near the area. Her designs were picked among the submissions and is near complete.

The pieces are inspired by the atmosphere surrounding Bear Creek according to Ghiglieri. Skateboard-themed art can be seen near the skate park, and the other designs reflect local native birds and the dog park.

“I think just adding art and bringing more people down here to use the space and the area, it will just make it look nicer.” said Ghiglieri.

Ghiglieri estimates the murals to be complete within the next three weeks.