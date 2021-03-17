Home
Ashland activists call on local artists to create permanent ‘Say Their Names’ installation

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland’s Say Their Names Memorial at Railroad Park is calling on local artists in hopes of creating a permanent installation. It’s all dependent on the city of Ashland’s Art Commission.

The Ashland community is partnering with SOBLACC and Base Southern Oregon.

Its goal with the art piece is to create a dialogue about race within the Rogue Valley, as well as listening to black voices.

“It’s a community expression. We as a community felt like we need this. We as a community felt like we wanted to do something. And show that we honor and care and we want to uplift black voices and black lives,” said Keith Jenkins, Vice President of Political Strategize.

To submit your proposal you must be a Rogue Valley resident or have ties to the community, as well as create an original idea. The deadline is April 2, 2021.

Click HERE to submit your proposal.

