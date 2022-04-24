MPD: Fight between ‘rival group of mostly juveniles’ escalated to shooting at Rogue Valley Mall

MEDFORD, Ore — Medford Police Department shared new information Sunday, regarding what possibly led up to the shooting outside of the Rogue Valley Mall late Saturday night.

Police were first called to the east section of the parking lot shortly before 10:30 p.m. Multiple vehicles were seen leaving the scene before officers arrived, and at least one person was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim is currently being treated and is expected to survive.

RELATED: Witnesses describe ‘scary’ shooting at Rogue Valley Mall Saturday night

MPD said detectives worked throughout the night on the case, and learned that a rival group of mostly juveniles were in a physical fight. The fight then escalated to several shots being fired according to police.

With a carnival being held feet away from the scene.. detectives highlighted the chaotic situation as many adults and kids were running away.

Witnesses have been assisting the department as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at : 541-770-4783.

This remains a developing story and more details will be released as it emerges.