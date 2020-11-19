Ashland Chamber of Commerce isn’t hosting a Grand Illumination this year

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Ashland Chamber of Commerce tells NBC5 News it will not be holding it’s Grand Illumination on Black Friday this year due to the pandemic.
Normally, downtown Ashland and Lithia Plaza are lit up with Christmas lights the day after Thanksgiving.
This year, the lights are already up.
The chamber says the lights are up early because it still wanted to bring out the holiday spirit.
“What we’re doing is really lighting the town and we’re really appreciative of the donors and sponsors who have stepped up to make that happen,” said Ashland Chamber of Commerce employee, Katharine Cato.
Cato says there are over 1 million lights up right now.
They will shine brightly until mid-January.
