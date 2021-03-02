Ashland elementary schools welcome some students back

Administrations at three elementary schools in the district; Bellview, Helman, and Walker, say its been a long day trying to wrangle in some very excited kids.
Helman Elementary principal, Michelle Cuddeback, says it’s taken a massive amount of preparation for this day. She says the experience brings joy to everyone, but today was a new experience for all.
“Its been almost a year since they’ve been on campus for school so there are a lot of lessons in “how do we be at school? What are the expectations? And then there are kindergarteners who have never been to school here,” says Cuddeback.
Cuddeback says the school is implementing a hybrid model where younger grades will attend in the afternoons. Grades 3 through 5 will attend school in the morning, leaving an hour and a half between drop offs and arrivals of students. The district said that only students grades K-2nd grade are back for now.
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.