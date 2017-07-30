Ashland healthcare rally draws crowd

Ashland, Ore.- Over 100 people were in Ashland rallying for healthcare today. The group ORD2Indivisible and their supporters were in the plaza and along main roads showing support after the 49 to 51 vote in the Senate on Friday that rejected the Republicans plan to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act.
Organizers of the rally are calling it a victory.
“Today turned into a celebration because of the defeat on Thursday thank you to Mr.McCain and the other senators who stood with their integrity,” ORD2Indivisible organizer Teresa Safaye says.
The rally in Ashland was one of many held today by the group across the country today.