Ashland new city manager

Ashland, Ore. – The city of Ashland has officially welcomed a new interim city manager.

Sabrina Cotta has been sworn in as the acting city manager.

Before coming to Oregon, she spent more than a decade serving the city of Pueblo, Colorado.

Cotta has served as acting city manager since October… When former city manager Joe Lessard resigned.

As of now, she has two roles within the city… As both interim city manager and deputy city manager.

“The city has a good strong history of being innovative and providing programs. One of the things we’re working on is affordability through some of our grants programs, so making sure that the city of Ashland is still a great place to live work, and play. Also, continue to focus on our needs around housing and also around economic development so we are strong into the future,” City Manager Sabrina Cotta stated.

Until a permanent city manager is found, Cotta will stay in the role.

