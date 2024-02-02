Fire and Ice Program maintains employee retention

OREGON – An eventful winter for Oregon’s Fire and Ice Program.

It’s a partnership between the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon Department of Transportation, and it’s been around for decades.

Fire and Ice allows the agencies to improve employee retention during their respective off seasons, meaning ODF crews come in and help ODOT in the winter, then ODOT returns the favor during fire season.

ODF says four employees are taking part in the program this year. Fire mitigation crews helped clear the roads during the recent storms.

ODF’s Natalie Weber said, “To be able to have this program really helps us on both sides with our employee retention. You know, keep those folks around who have a lot of different skill sets through these different positions.”

Weber says ODF is aiming to fill 130 positions for the upcoming fire season.

The application deadline is May 30. Go to swofire.com if you’re interested.

