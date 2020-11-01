Home
Ashland Supportive Housing hosts drive-thru Halloween party

ASHLAND, Ore. — A non-profit organization that specializes in supporting adults with developmental disabilities hosted a Halloween drive through.

Trick-or-treaters were able to drive by the Ashwood Inn from 1 – 3 p.m. to grab some goodies and play a couple games from their cars.

Everyone participating was required to wear a mask.

“The people especially in our residential programs are needing something to life their spirits, so we collaborated and came up with the fun drive-by Halloween party,” said one of the hosts at Ashland Supportive Housing, Brooks Eakett.

Games provided in the drive through were contact-less, with a minimum of 6 feet between volunteers and the car.

