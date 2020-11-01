Home
Ashland Library hosts special effects event

Ashland Library hosts special effects event

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. — Teens interested in some scarier Halloween fun were able to participate in a special effects event at the Ashland Library.

Teenagers were able to learn how to make fake skin and gory ‘wounds’ with household ingredients and makeup.

The event required masks and social distancing.

“I really lucked out on the weather and everything is going great, everyone is having fun and I’ve seen some great bites, burns and abrasions,” said host Jackie Keating.

The event was held in front of the library on the front lawn for distancing purposes.

It did require registration and was only an hour long.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »