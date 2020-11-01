Ashland Library hosts special effects event

ASHLAND, Ore. — Teens interested in some scarier Halloween fun were able to participate in a special effects event at the Ashland Library.
Teenagers were able to learn how to make fake skin and gory ‘wounds’ with household ingredients and makeup.
The event required masks and social distancing.
“I really lucked out on the weather and everything is going great, everyone is having fun and I’ve seen some great bites, burns and abrasions,” said host Jackie Keating.
The event was held in front of the library on the front lawn for distancing purposes.
It did require registration and was only an hour long.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.