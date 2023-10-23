Ashland’s Japanese Garden one year anniversary

Posted by Maximus Osburn October 22, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – This morning marked the one-year anniversary of the opening of the Ashland Japanese Garden.

The Southern Oregon Japanese Association (SOJA), along with the Ashland Parks and Recreation Commission, invited the community to celebrate.

In the garden, they had tables set up, featuring different activities and displays.

There was an origami table, displays of different bonsai trees and people handing out Japanese tea, among other things.

Organizers say that this garden helps build relationships and strengthens the community.

SOJA’s Patricia Avery said, “sharing culture with other people is so important because it builds friendship and it’s the first step to world peace. This is a bit of Japan here and sharing Japan, when we used to be enemies, is so important.”

The celebration was completely free, but organizers say that donations are always welcome.

For more information you can visit their website. 

Maximus Osburn
Maximus Osburn is a reporter for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
