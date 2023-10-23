Ashland’s Japanese Garden one year anniversary

MEDFORD, Ore. – This morning marked the one-year anniversary of the opening of the Ashland Japanese Garden.

The Southern Oregon Japanese Association (SOJA), along with the Ashland Parks and Recreation Commission, invited the community to celebrate.

In the garden, they had tables set up, featuring different activities and displays.

There was an origami table, displays of different bonsai trees and people handing out Japanese tea, among other things.

Organizers say that this garden helps build relationships and strengthens the community.

SOJA’s Patricia Avery said, “sharing culture with other people is so important because it builds friendship and it’s the first step to world peace. This is a bit of Japan here and sharing Japan, when we used to be enemies, is so important.”

The celebration was completely free, but organizers say that donations are always welcome.

For more information you can visit their website.

