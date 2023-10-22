7th annual Liam’s Trunk or Treat in Central Point

MEDFORD, Ore. – Tonight, families in Central Point, gathered for the 7th annual Liam’s Trunk or Treat this weekend at the Twin Creeks Park.

Organizers say this event is meant to celebrate their 2-year-old son Liam Elton, who tragically passed away from a bacterial infection in his blood on Halloween in 2016.

There were plenty of great costumes and plenty of candy to go around.

There were even other organizations, like Mercy Flights, behind the trunks of candy, who say it’s important to have safe places for the community to enjoy a great time.

Mercy Flight’s Janna Rice said, “before we started, the line was all the way down the end of the sidewalk and it’s still going as you can see…” Mercy Flight’s Anthony Perry added, “so much so, that we’ve had three refills of candy just to be able to pass it out.”

Volunteers tell us there were over forty different organizations represented and over 400 kids.

