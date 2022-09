ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland’s T-C Chevy, the largest electric vehicle dealer in Southern Oregon is going solar.

Monday, the dealership said it became the first solar-powered auto dealership in the region.

It will even provide electricity to light the dealership at night.

T-C Chevy owner Derek DeBoer said it was time for the auto dealership to go beyond selling electric vehicles and take a community lead in clean energy measures.