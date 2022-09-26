Stand-up comedy competition for amateurs

KLAMATH, Ore. – This October 14th and 15th “Retro Room Records and Oddities” will host a comedy competition for Klamath Basin comedians.

A group of 24 people will compete with each other and the winner will get to do a five minute opening act for SNL alum Victoria Jackson on the Ross Ragland Stage later in October.

The competition is free for participants and the audience tickets are $10.

Jim Turner. owner and producer at Retro Room Records said 11 spots have already been filled and the remaining spots are expected to go fast.

To submit your name in the competition, visit retroroomrecords.com.