Back into the swing of things at RVCC

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Southern Oregon Golf Championships continue at the Rogue Valley Country Club despite wildfire smoke and coronavirus.
This is the first southern Oregon tournament for out-of-towner, Candy Burtis, who said she loves golf for the social aspect of linking up on the links.
Candy and her husband, John, are up from Arizona because of a friend’s recommendation.
“I guess since we’ve been under these conditions since March, kinda getting used to it in a way,” Candy said. “We’re blessed, though, that we can play golf and where we were our governor deemed it essential business so our golf course never closed down,” she added.
Rogue Valley Country Club senior golf pro, Tracy Snyder, said there haven’t been many surprises on the leaderboards.
This is the nation’s largest amateur match play tournament at one golf course, something Snyder said takes a dedicated planning committee and hundreds of volunteers.
It takes all of them to make sure they’re dotting their “i’s” and crossing their tees.
“There’s a process to get everything done and planning starts well ahead of time,” Snyder said. “It’ll start next week for next year!”
Despite the smoke, the putting competition will still be held Saturday night, with appropriate physical distancing.
