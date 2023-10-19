Back to School Series Encore: SOU

ASHLAND, OR — We have an encore to our back-to-school series!

At Southern Oregon University, there are two music professors who are sharing their passions with the next generation of musicians.

This is Terry Longshore’s 24th year at SOU teaching percussion, and Alexander Tutunov’s 27th year teaching the piano.

“I never thought that when I was starting here that I would still be as excited about teaching and sharing my craft with the young generations,” Tutunov said.

Longshore wasn’t sure if music was his calling back when he was a student.

After a short career as a business loan officer, Longshore said he realized he wasn’t really going to be happy unless he was doing something in music.

He said he is even happier working with students.

“I think what made me want to work in education was realizing that I could have a career to inspire young students, while also being active as a musician,” Longshore said.

Tutunov said music education is one of the few remaining things that still has an apprenticeship.

He said it is also one of the few fields you can still teach what you preach.

“I feel that this is my duty to pass on all the great secrets that I was introduced to a young age,” Tutunov said.

The balance of still being able to perform themselves while paying it forward in the classroom is what make both love what they do.

“I’m learning from them as much as they’re learning from me, so that is what keeps me going,” Longshore said. “It’s exciting, it’s always fun and it’s always different… and we’re just having a great time.”

“A lot of good, talented colleagues of mine here are doing great things,” Tutunov said. “I feel extremely proud for the work that we do here.”

