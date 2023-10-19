Bear Creek Plaza On Sale For $22,850,000

MEDFORD, Ore.- Bear Creek Plaza is up for sale from Marcus & Millichap’s Brown Retail Group for $22,850,000.

The nearly 17 acre property includes six free standing buildings and an available empty space of 42,000 square feet.

The plaza is a hub for Medford citizens, located just off of I-5. It was initially built in 1977 and holds many popular stores like Big Lots, Dollar Tree and Bi-Market. With a history like that, it’s no wonder that the property is already showing some interest.

While there is a 76% occupancy rate, there are empty suites available meaning new businesses could be coming to Medford in the foreseeable future.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.