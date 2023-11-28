JACO Fair Board explains potentially controversial hire of new Expo manager

MEDFORD, Ore. – Last week, the Jackson County Fair Board hired a new Expo manager.

The incoming manager, Pamela J. Fyock’s experience doesn’t come without controversy, though.

According to the Visalia Times Delta, she was let go from leading the Sacramento County Fair last year, after state auditors found she had improperly reimbursed herself thousands in expenses.

We asked the Fair Board about that.

It says the county has strict oversight on finances, through the County Finance Department.

JACO Fair Board Chairman J.B. Dimick said,

“Our county treasurer handles all the finances of the Jackson County Fairgrounds and Exposition Park and I’m not saying that from a standpoint of, ‘that’s okay, that’s justification.’ We did vet her, but I want to assure the public, we have the control measures in place.”

The Board says that Fyock’s history was a result of a compliance issue with following proper paperwork, rather than a financial one.

They say she was managing two county fairs at the same time.

They also say that the way Californian County Fairs are run, are different from Oregon’s.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.