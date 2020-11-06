Jackson County prepares greenway for rain

JACKSON CO, ORE. — The Jackson County Emergency Operations Center is preparing the Bear Creek Greenway for the upcoming rain.
The county says that staying on top of the weather is their number one priority. The work they’re doing on the greenway has to be complete before the wet weather starts.
“We are feeling pretty good about where we are at right now and we’ll continue working over the next few weeks and then the ball is in mother nature’s court after that,” says Steve Lambert with parks and roads.
The effort is taking place with the help of many organizations working together. These include Rogue Valley Sewer Services, Fresh Water Trust, and Oregon DEQ.
According to Lambert, the county will host its third week of volunteer efforts this coming weekend.
If you want to get involved, contact Jackson County Parks and Roads.