Bear in Medford neighborhood

MEDFORD, Ore. — A bear is causing some excitement for people near Medford’s airport.

The bear was spotted along Airport Road earlier today.

The property owner saw the bear in his yard around 10 a.m., spooking him and the bear. It ran up a tree where it’s been all day.

“Pretty exciting, yeah definitely. This only the second time I’ve seen in a bear in real life and I’ve been here all my life,” said Yancy Savage, the property owner’s son.

Savage says they did call authorities who told them to wait for the bear to come down on its own.

