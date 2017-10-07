Phoenix, Ore. — For the month of October, Southern Oregonians can support local firefighters by buying beer! Ninkasi Brewing and Fire District Five in Phoenix are teaming up to raise money for the Firehouse Five Foundation.
“Most of the money is going to come basically from local bars and facilities that sell beer,” David Morris said.
For the whole month of October, every keg of Ninkasi beer sold in Southern Oregon will raise $20 for the the Firehouse Five Foundation. Morris is the non-profit’s President.
“We’re really excited to work with Ninkasi on this,” Morris said.
The foundation got it’s start in 2001. The goal, to help local fire victims, and fund projects to help local firefighters and the community as a whole. They’ve even bought new supplies for the fire crews.
“The money generated by this stays in the community and it’s directly, it goes right back out into the community,” Morris.
Morris said the Funds for Firefighters fundraiser is very different from the organization’s typical drives.
“We also have a golf tournament in the Spring,” Morris said. “And just small fundraisers throughout the year.”
Morris noted they’re trying not to set their expectations too high for the first year.
“We’re trying to set a conservative goal of a thousand dollars, but we’re hoping for much more,” Morris said.
But with the Eugene brewing company’s beer on tap here in Southern Oregon, they’re hoping you’ll have a pint for a good cause.
“We’re really encouraging people to support local Ninkasi, and the bars and everything to buy beer, and do good for the community,” Morris said.
Cities participating include Ashland, Grants Pass, Klamath Falls, and Medford, but Ninkasi said money from kegs sold in surrounding areas will also go toward the fund.