Benefit held for Ben Foster victim Justine Siemens

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A benefit was held on Sunday for Justine Siemens, the grants pass woman brutally assaulted by Benjamin Foster earlier this year.

Back in January, police say Foster nearly killed Siemens. While on the run from police, Grants Pass Police Department said he took his own life while in an armed standoff with police.

Now that Siemens is out of the hospital, her friends and other members of the Grants Pass community have come together to support her recovery.

The Sound Lounge and many others helped put together a benefit for Siemens, Sunday, boasting a silent auction and four bands who donated their time for the cause.

“Honestly, it’s awesome not only just here but even in the past couple of months that this has been going on the whole community coming together for her is amazing. The whole community loves Justine and we’re all coming together to make sure she has what she needs,” said Justine’s friend and coworker, Nicole Fleming.

Fleming says Siemens is doing better than expected but still has a long road in her recovery.

If you want to donate to the cause, you can visit her GoFundMe here.

Disclaimer: KOBI-TV NBC5 cannot verify if any of the funds raised through this GoFundMe will be used for the purposes listed.

