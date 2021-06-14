Home
Bigfoot Bash youth baseball tournament delights players and spectators

MEDFORD, Ore. — U.S. Cellular Community Park fields hosted the annual Bigfoot Bash this weekend.

The annual youth baseball tournament wasn’t played last year because of the pandemic.

Several spectators enjoyed the sunny weather and commented how wonderful it was to watch baseball now after missing out on it last year.

22 teams from all over the west played in three divisions: 11U, 12U and 13U.

The South Medford Junior Panthers 12U team has been together for three years.

Some of their players and an assistant coach expressed how happy they were to be outside and playing together.

“It’s just fun to hang out with your teammates and win games,” they said. “Hanging out with friends. winning, yeah, winning. Overall, just making memories and all that. Kinda like the love for the game, too. Trying to make it to the major leagues,” the team added.

The South Medford Junior Panthers of the 12U division won the silver bracket with a score of 11 to 1 in the championship game.

