Novavax vaccine shows promise

(NBC) As more Americans are getting out and about, there are still concerns about how to get more people vaccinated, both in this country and around the world.
President Biden and other world leaders are pushing more dosages to more countries in need and there’s encouraging news from Novavax. Clinical data shows that their newest vaccine could become a big tool in the fight against COVID.
Novavax released data from phase three clinical trials saying its COVID vaccine’s overall efficacy reached 90% and is 100% effective in preventing moderate and severe disease. It even showed 93% efficacy against virus variants which could make the shot a good option for booster doses.
Novavax CEO Stanley Erck said, “The U.S. is going to need booster shots later this year and I think our vaccine will be very useful for that.”
Novavax vials can also be stored in a regular refrigerator, making them more accessible to low-income countries.
Erck said, “The world has to be vaccinated to prevent this, to stop the pandemic, and, and our vaccine is one of the tools in that toolkit.”
With a new vaccine starting to come online, there’s a question of whether you need to match a potential booster shot with your original shot. A study is looking at that right now. Volunteers that have received the big three vaccines are now getting a Moderna booster. Results are not out yet but could be in the next few weeks.