Bikers and drivers fundraise to help foster families and children in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. — Motorcycles and cars took a ride today, Saturday, to support local foster children and families.
This was the first annual Jackson County Foster Run, which included donated items and money.
The event is through the Jackson County Foster Parents Association.
Organizers said fosters need help and the community coming together will help get them what they need.
Some businesses wanted to take part and donated raffle prizes to raise money for the foster families.
“I’ve been planning this for about a year, but it’s been eating at my heart for a little bit longer,” co-organizer, Jason Sullivan, said. “Some of these stories you hear from the foster families, the kids come in with nothing, scared. They don’t know what to expect. Just got to let them know the community’s here to help them. Nobody’s going to let them be alone,” he added.
The group plans to have a run to support autism awareness next year.
NBC5 News reporter/weather forecaster Aaron Nilsson is a Southern California native, but most recently lived in Seattle. He’s also lived in Sweden and Utah. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Scandinavian Studies. While at BYU, he covered sports for BYUtv.
Aaron is not new to the Medford/Klamath Falls market. He was a local TV journalist from 2013-2017.
Outside the station, Aaron enjoys music, traveling, sports, movies, and cooking. His favorite sport is soccer.