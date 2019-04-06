Body found in missing former Mouseketeer’s home

PHOENIX, Ore. — A body has been found inside missing former Mouseketeer Dennis Day’s Phoenix, Oregon home, according to police.
The family said they were informed by Oregon State Police that a body was discovered inside his Phoenix home early Friday evening during a search conducted Thursday.
The 76-year-old went missing over six months ago.
Neighbors said he told them he was headed out for a few days—that was the last time they saw him.
His car also went missing, later found along the coast with two people inside who are unfamiliar to Day.
Back in January, his family told NBC5 News they weren’t even aware he was gone until seeing the story on our newscast.
Friday night, the family says they’re just trying to digest what’s happening and are anxiously awaiting more information from police. The family says police have not told them the identity of the body. And in a release police say it has not been id’d.
Stay with NBC5 News for updates on this developing story.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS News in New York and theNBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on the Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@N_Costantino).