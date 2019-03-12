Burn pile grows out of control in Applegate Valley

RUCH, Ore. — Fire crews were called out to Applegate Valley after a burn pile got out of control.
Officials say they received a 911 call just before 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.
They say high winds caused the burn to get out of control and spread.
“Please just keep in mind that when it’s a bright sunny day like this the solar heating can dry out any grass and brush,” said Applegate Valley Fire District Operations Chief Chris Wolfard. “It dries out very quickly it only takes a couple hours and it’s ready to burn.”
Applegate Valley Fire District says about three to five acres burned.
It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS News in New York and theNBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on the Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@N_Costantino).