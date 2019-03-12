Home
Burn pile grows out of control in Applegate Valley

RUCH, Ore. — Fire crews were called out to Applegate Valley after a burn pile got out of control.

Officials say they received a 911 call just before 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

They say high winds caused the burn to get out of control and spread.

“Please just keep in mind that when it’s a bright sunny day like this the solar heating can dry out any grass and brush,” said Applegate Valley Fire District Operations Chief Chris Wolfard. “It dries out very quickly it only takes a couple hours and it’s ready to burn.”

Applegate Valley Fire District says about three to five acres burned.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.

