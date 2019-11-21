Cars broken into at Medford apartment complex

MEDFORD, Ore. – At least two cars were broken into at an apartment complex that recently opened in Medford.
On Wednesday, two people at the Newbridge Place apartments on North Ross Lane reported their cars were broken into. Police say in both cases the windows were broken in order to gain access. A backpack was taken from one car, and a wallet was stolen from another.
No arrests have been made.
Police say the best way to avoid becoming a victim is to lock your cars, and remove anything of value.
Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to call police at (541) 774-2250.