Celebrating new businesses in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore – The Downtown Medford Association is celebrating the recent openings of new businesses in downtown Medford.

These new businesses are bringing some new styles to Medford’s downtown scene, from casual women’s clothing from Urban Glow Beauty and Boutique. Western-themed clothing by DBG Western Fashion, and Medford’s newest coffee shop Lightly Roasted.

Certified tattoo artist Michael Sistok, recently opened his new shop, 101 Tattoo on Grape Street next to the Gypsy Blues Bar.

“During the week we get lots of walk-ins right now just because of this location we’re in the middle of town, and people are walking everywhere, it’s perfect for that. Downtown Medford is a nice place and we’ve cleaned up this place since we’ve been here, and we just want to keep moving forward,” said Sistok

Sistok said his goal is to create a nice vibe where everyone feels welcome while they get their ink.

He said his shop just passed its three-month anniversary and that he is impressed with the success they’ve gotten in such a small amount of time.

