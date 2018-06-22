Central Point man lucks in to $7.3 million Megabucks jackpot

Central Point, Ore — The Rogue Valley has another multi-millionaire after a lucky mistake leads to a jackpot.
Central Point man Charles Svitak visited the 7-11 on Front Street to buy a Megabucks ticket after the jackpot topped 7-million bucks Wednesday.
The clerk printed two tickets by accident, so Svitak bought one, went to his car, and returned to buy the second one.
It was that 2nd ticket that ended up being the winner.
After taking the lump sum, Svitak will end up with $3.65 million before taxes.
Shoppers visiting the lucky store today tell us if they were that lucky they’d finance their hobbies.
“I’d buy a lot of classic cars, definitely,” said Justin, a Central Point Resident.
“I would probably adopt a lot of the dogs from shelters, and try and start a shelter and help Goliath Mountain Rescue,” said Kaylee, also from Central Point.
Nbc5 news talked to Svitak this afternoon. He declined an on camera interview but tells us he’s trying to keep a low profile while talking to a financial adviser.
That 7-11 may join the Jacskonville Ray’s as being a lucky location. A banner outside says the store also sold a $100 thousand winning scratch-off ticket.
