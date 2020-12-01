Christmas trees in high demand this year

JACKSON COUNTY, ORE —Many enjoy beginning the holiday season by cutting down their own Christmas tree, but this year it’s happening in record time.
U-Cut Christmas Tree Farm in Medford is already closed. It sold close to a thousand trees this weekend, they have none left.
A simple google search can show you that there are many options for Christmas tree farms with pre-cut trees.
However, U-Cut tree farms are slim in Jackson, Josephine, and Klamath counties. Rudolph’s Christmas trees in Medford has some, “we do still have plenty of stock left, chose and cut lots normally only cut a certain number in that they have to have stock for next year, our farm still has trees left, plenty of trees within 5-7 feet.”
Rudolph Tantore says he’s seen the early rush, and heard some places are selling out, so he’s expecting big business next weekend.
“We expect probably by the end of next weekend to have sold as many trees as we expect to this year,” says Tantore.
Many local National Forests, including Rogue River-Siskiyou, Fremont, Umpqua and others, are now selling tree permits online for just $5.oo.
“In a typical year, you’d pay $5 to get your Christmas tree permit and that permit allows you one Christmas tree off of lands that are taken care of by the national forest,” according to Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.
If you’re looking to support a good cause, and you don’t have to cut your tree, local Boy Scout troops in Ashland and Grants Pass are also selling trees.
Ashland’s Scout Troops 112 and 8112 are hosting its 62nd Annual Christmas Tree sale is on December 5th from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 6th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The sale will take place in the Elks Lodge parking lot at Lithia Way and First Streets in downtown Ashland.
Troop 23 in Grants Pass is opening its lot from November 29th to December 19th in the Wal-Mart Parking lot on the Grants Pass Parkway in Grants Pass. They are open Monday through Friday 5:00p.m to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
If you plan on heading to one of our national forests to cut your tree, be sure to bring warm clothing, emergency supplies, including water, food and a first-aid kit.
