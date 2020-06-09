Home
Cinemark movie theaters plans reopening stages

MEDFORD, Ore.- Cinemark owner of Medford’s Tinseltown and White City’s movie theater is slowly reopening theaters across the nation.

In a statement, Cinemark tells NBC5 News it’s movie theaters are reopening in four phases starting June 19th in the Dallas, Fort Worth area.

“The entire Cinemark team is eager to welcome movie-goers back to our auditoriums for an immersive, shared experience with enhanced health and safety protocols that will give our employees, guests and communities confidence and peace of mind,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO.

The movie theater chain says when it does reopen, theaters will enforce social distancing rules, as well as offering staggered show times. It is still unsure when our local theaters in Southern Oregon will open back up.

