Cinemark movie theaters plans reopening stages

MEDFORD, Ore.- Cinemark owner of Medford’s Tinseltown and White City’s movie theater is slowly reopening theaters across the nation.
In a statement, Cinemark tells NBC5 News it’s movie theaters are reopening in four phases starting June 19th in the Dallas, Fort Worth area.
“The entire Cinemark team is eager to welcome movie-goers back to our auditoriums for an immersive, shared experience with enhanced health and safety protocols that will give our employees, guests and communities confidence and peace of mind,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO.
The movie theater chain says when it does reopen, theaters will enforce social distancing rules, as well as offering staggered show times. It is still unsure when our local theaters in Southern Oregon will open back up.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]