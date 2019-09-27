Circus comes to Ashland

“Doing this is magic, getting to see a new city every week,” Pork Chop, Flynn Creek Circus rabbit, said.
Each performance of the Flynn Creek Circus follows a story line. The theme this year is the relationship between science and magic, starring the magician and Pork Chop.
“I am the rabbit he pulls out of the hat and the whole show he is trying to put me back in the hat,” Pork Chop said.
Throughout the show acts of all kinds are featured, including a well-known juggler from Switzerland.
“We’ve got a bunch of different all human spectacle acts from around the world. We’ve got jugglers from Switzerland. We’ve got acrobats. We’ve got unicycle. We’ve got aerial lyra,” Pork Chop said.
The Flynn Creek Circus has been around for ten years and traveling the west for the last six. The California-based crew of 20 is putting on shows this weekend for roughly 280 spectators in Ashland.
“We all do everything here, so we perform, we build the tent, we run the lights, we run the sound, we run the concessions, we sell things, we do everything,” Pork Chop said.
At the beginning of the tour, the tent set-up took the crew about seven hours. Now they’ve got it down to five.
Shows this weekend run Thursday to Sunday with an adult-only show Friday night. Ticket prices vary and can be purchased at the door.
Ashland is the last stop on their four-month west coast tour. The tent is set up right next to ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.