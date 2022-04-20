City of Medford to declare local state of emergency as Tuesday marks one week since Pacific Pride fire

MEDFORD, Ore — The City of Medford is continuing to support crews on the ground and local businesses, a week after the fire and explosions at Pacific Pride gas station near downtown.

Medford Mayor Randy Sparacino, signed a local state of emergency declaration in response to the devastating fire. According to Aaron Ott, Emergency Management Coordinator for the City, the declaration is to help the continued emergency response and recovery efforts.

Ott noted the emergency allows for additional help due to the environmental impact, and the nearby businesses that were damaged or destroyed in the fire.

“It’s really more of an effort to make sure we’re aware and have the additional resources lined up if we need it.” said Ott on Tuesday.

Ott says the declaration may also open the door for financial help for the businesses affected. Local, state and federal agencies have been on scene minimizing the aftermath of the fire.

The City Council is expected to ratify the declaration during its scheduled meeting next Thursday.

