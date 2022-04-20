City of Medford to declare local state of emergency as Tuesday marks one week since Pacific Pride fire

Anthony Carter
Posted by Anthony Carter April 19, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore — The City of Medford is continuing to support crews on the ground and local businesses, a week after the fire and explosions at Pacific Pride gas station near downtown.

Medford Mayor Randy Sparacino, signed a local state of emergency declaration in response to the devastating fire. According to Aaron Ott, Emergency Management Coordinator for the City, the declaration is to help the continued emergency response and recovery efforts.

 

Ott noted the emergency allows for additional help due to the environmental impact, and the nearby businesses that were damaged or destroyed in the fire.

RELATED: Crews making progress following fire at Pacific Pride in Medford, public still advised to stay cautious

“It’s really more of an effort to make sure we’re aware and have the additional resources lined up if we need it.” said Ott on Tuesday. 

Ott says the declaration may also open the door for financial help for the businesses affected. Local, state and federal agencies have been on scene minimizing the aftermath of the fire.

The City Council is expected to ratify the declaration during its scheduled meeting next Thursday.

This remains a developing story. Continued coverage on the fire can be found here: Pacific Pride Fire

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Anthony Carter
Anthony Carter
View More Posts
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]
Skip to content