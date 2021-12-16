City of Talent approves study to address public safety concerns

Katie Streit
Posted by Katie Streit December 15, 2021

TALENT, Ore. – The cities of Ashland and Talent are working together on a study with Portland State University. The study will analyze different ways to provide public safety to their community.

This comes after issues both Ashland and Talent face with recruiting and retaining police personnel.

The Talent City Council approved hiring Portland State for the study. The study will be about $28,000 in total.

“It’d be good to start a relationship with academics who are really informed on those issues and can help us progress as a community and really look at the kinds of options that we’d be interested in,” said one Talent City Councilor.

The vote passed unanimously in Talent. Ashland voted in favor earlier this week.

The study is set to start next month.

