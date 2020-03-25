Coffeehouse uses virtual story time to interact with regulars

COOS BAY, Ore. — After years of serving the Coos Bay community hot cups of coffee, So It Goes Coffeehouse built a relationship with their customers.
“We have a huge amount of kids who come in, families and we know all of them, you know, by name over four years,” John Beane, co-owner, said.
Non-essential businesses are forced to close their doors to slow the spread of coronavirus, but Beane says that won’t stop them from interacting with their regulars.
“Story time is an old idea. We grew up with it. Libraries books, these things really expand your inner life and they get you thinking and articulating ideas about possibilities and other things that you might not be exposed to,” Beane said.
Bean records himself narrating books in the coffeehouse and posts them on social media for everyone to enjoy within the confines of their own house. Beane says the goal is to keep kids learning, but also get their imagination flowing.
“In three weeks, in three months, you could be a fully trained ninja junior warrior by this time or you know, we could all learn a language,” Beane said.
While cups of coffee aren’t shared at their tables for the time being, the stories will live on.
Videos can be found on their YouTube account: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC088TJnz7SXSHM-YXqJq9Cw
