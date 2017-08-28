Community cider drive opens again

Ashland, Ore.- The Ashland Food Co-op and an Applegate orchard are teaming up to create a community cider.
If you have any unwanted apples, pears or plums, you’re asked to bring them to the Ashland Co-op. Apple Outlaw, the orchard, is collecting the fruit in order to make a community hard cider.
Orchard owner Blair Smith says they wanted to get the community involved with their business.
“We want to try to benefit the Ashland Food Project and to help raise awareness and engage the community with cider,” said Smith. “And just kind of show people what can be done with that fruit in their backyards.”
This is the second year Apple Outlaw is making the community cider and the fruit drive is open to everybody in the Rogue Valley.
Last year, they collected 2,500 pounds of fruit and this year, they’re hoping to at least match that.
The bin will be open again September 15th through the 17th and October 13th through the 15th.