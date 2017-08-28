Oregon Wine Experience celebrates the best of Oregon

Jacksonville, Ore.- The Oregon Wine Experience has wrapped up today after a week of tasting and competition in Jacksonville. It closed out with the Grand Tasting, an event showcasing all the award winning wines from this year.
Eric Weisinger, owner of one the three wineries that earned a Best of Show wine acknowledged how far Oregon wineries and especially those in Southern Oregon, have come from being a cottage industry to being able to throw such an event.
“With an event like this, is it gives the public an opportunity to come in and taste a wide array of wines from around Oregon and I think is really really important,” said Weisinger.
Weisinger also cited how humbled he has been by the support the community has been giving to the wineries around Southern Oregon even since day one.
Over 100 wineries were in attendance over the past week and in partnership with Asante Children’s Miracle Network, all the money raised from the event will go to the hospital’s foundation. The miracle auction held on Saturday night, the 26th, raised alone $340,000 dollars for health care for children and it is expected that over $800,000 will be raised from this years Oregon Wine Experience.