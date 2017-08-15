Congressman Walden response to POTUS reaction to violence in Virginia

Medford, Ore.- After the violence this weekend in Charlottesville many government officials are condemning all forms of white supremacy, hatred, and intolerance.
Today NBC5 News spoke with Congressman Greg Walden, the only Republican representative for the state of Oregon in Washington D.C., before his keynote speech at the Medford/Jackson County Chamber Forum.
Walden is condemning the violence seen over the weekend and white supremacy.
He called the violence in Virginia a terrible tragedy and said there should be no room for that in our society.
Walden went on to say that while Oregon’s own history does include white supremacists he is proud of how the state has progressed to shift away from those attitudes and he is proud of how Oregonians conduct themselves today.