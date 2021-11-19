Coos Bay community remembers ‘Far West Fire’ tragedy nearly 19 years later

COOS BAY, Ore. —Coos Bay is remembering a community tragedy as its anniversary approaches.

On the morning of November 25th, 2002, a fire was reported inside the Far West Truck and Auto Supply Store. As firefighters battled the flames, the roof collapsed, killing one firefighter captain along with two volunteer firefighters.

Fire Chief Mark Anderson tells us Thursday it wasn’t just a department tragedy, but a community one.

“Those that were here or those that lived through that time remember where they were during that time and it’s a sobering remembrance of a very dark time, we’re happy that we moved beyond that but we haven’t forgotten it,” said Cheif Anderson.

Thanksgiving Day will mark 19 years since the Far West Fire.

Chief Anderson says it’s amazing to see how resilient the community is.