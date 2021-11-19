United Rotary Clubs of So. Oregon give last of Almeda Fire Fund to Talent winery

TALENT, Ore. — A Talent winery is getting some community support, after losing everything in the Almeda Fire. The Almeda Fire left Simple Machine Winery & Tasting Room with practically nothing. Over a year later, it’s now reopened, and Thursday it’s getting even more help, through extra funding.

The United Rotary Clubs of Southern Oregon, have given thousands to local businesses, to help them recover from the Almeda and South Obenchain fires. Simple Machine Winery was the final recipient of the program. It was presented with a $5,000 check.

The owners tell us it’s the first fire aid they’ve received through the process.

“We are just really really grateful, we were like a lot of people very underinsured, the cost of construction was 40% more so pretty significant, now that we’re rebuilt we’re just excited to start the recovery,” said Co-owner, Clea Arthur.

The owners say the funds will go toward creating signs along I-5, to promote their business.

United Rotary Clubs of Southern Oregon gave out roughly $400,000 to over 160 small businesses, with its fund.