ASHLAND, Ore. —A scary wake-up call for one Ashland resident Friday morning.

Drew Allen says around 230 in the morning, a cougar walked across his deck near Liberty Street Park.

He says he’s seen a handful of bears while living there but this was a first.

“It was quite scary, and it just came down my steps, crossed my deck, paused for a moment on the other side of the deck, and then that was it,” said Allen.

Allen says he reported the sighting to Ashland PD.