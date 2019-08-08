Crash causes power poles to fall in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Numerous power poles fell down due to a crash in an industrial area of White City Thursday morning.
NBC5 News is still waiting for more details about the crash, but it was first reported just after 9:00 a.m. on Avenue G near Biomass One.
Initial reports indicate a dump truck exiting Biomass One struck at least one pole, with numerous adjacent poles falling on the roadway.
The incident prompted the closure of Avenue G west of Highway 62. Traffic signals were reportedly out in the area.
According to Pacific Power, there were 109 customers are without power in the area as of 9:50 a.m.
This is a breaking news story. NBC5 News will update this article when more information becomes available.