Crater Lake National Park services shutdown

Crater Lake National Park, Ore. – If you’re considering heading to Crater Lake National Park, the park entrance is about as far as you’re likely to get with your vehicle.
All facilities in the park have been shut down, including restrooms.
While it’s possible to hike, snowshoe, or ski to the rim, visitors must do so at their own risk.
“We wanted to come and see the lake, because it’s obviously very spectacular.” States English visitor Julian Hirst. “But we don’t really want to walk for 8 miles to get there. So obviously, we’re a little bit disappointed.”
“Yeah, it’s very disappointing.” Echoed Simon Lambert. “It’s not something we’re used to in England – this never happens. It’s open, it should be open for tourism – tourism is a huge thing.”
This isn’t the first time that a government shutdown has forced closure of Crater Lake National Park.
It happened back in September of 2013.
That shutdown happened near the height of tourist season, and impacted about 300 jobs at the park.
Only about a dozen people were working at the park Wednesday.
“It’s sad that this is happening.” Notes visitor Aman Gudluri of Chicago. “I know that the government is a little bit inefficient, because of you know who – but I didn’t think it would be this bad.”
“I’m not fully up to speed with it.” Acknowledges Julian Hirst. “But from what I gather it was shut down because of Donald Trump – so obviously, very disappointing.”
Highway 62 remains open…but it’s unclear just how long the park could stay closed.
